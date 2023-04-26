 | Wed, Apr 26, 2023
Young Marmaton Valley, Crest athletes shine at Uniontown

A number of middle school track athletes from Marmaton Valley and Crest met in Uniontown on Tuesday. Marmaton Valley's seventh grade boys and girls took first place as a team.

April 26, 2023 - 2:12 PM

Marmaton Valley Junior High’s Bryant Uhlrich, left, and Andie Carr run at a track meet in Uniontown Tuesday. PHOTOS BY HALIE LUKENMVHS

UNIONTOWN — Tuesday’s Uniontown Middle School track meet brought out the best in athletes from Marmaton Valley and Crest.

Marmaton Valley hauled in a total of 11 gold medals on the day, including four by eighth-grader Cooper Scharff on the boys side in eighth-grade competition. Crest won nine events at Tuesday’s meet.

The Wildcat seventh-grade boys and girls teams both won their respective divisions, while the MVJH eighth-grade boys took second as a team. Crest’s eighth-grade girls and seventh-grade boys both placed third, while the Lancer seventh-grade girls took fourth. Crest’s eighth-grade boys took sixth. Marmaton Valley’s eighth-grade girls placed eighth.

