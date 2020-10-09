Menu Search Log in

Zoom zoom: IHS XC

Iola High’s Mustangs ran away with the team title in their final regular season meet Thursday.

By

Sports

October 9, 2020 - 3:23 PM

INDEPENDENCE — Iola High’s Mustangs ran away with the team title in their final regular season meet Thursday.

With four runners in the top six, Iola easily bested all comers in winning the meet, led by — who else? — but senior standout Jack Adams.

Adams traversed the 5K course at Sycamore Valley Golf Course in a blistering 17 minutes, 22 seconds.

Related
September 18, 2020
October 14, 2016
January 3, 2012
October 8, 2011
Trending