Zoom zoom: IHS XC

INDEPENDENCE — Iola High’s Mustangs ran away with the team title in their final regular season meet Thursday.
With four runners in the top six, Iola easily bested all comers in winning the meet, led by — who else? — but senior standout Jack Adams.
Adams traversed the 5K course at Sycamore Valley Golf Course in a blistering 17 minutes, 22 seconds.
Already a subscriber?
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives