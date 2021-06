Choose your subscription:

12 Months | $141.43 6 Months | $76.07 3 Months | $43.23 1 Month | $14.90

12 Months | $156.87 6 Months | $89.66 3 Months | $50.62 1 Month | $20.99

12 Months | $162.74 6 Months | $92.76 3 Months | $53.51 1 Month | $21.75

12 Months | $174.75 6 Months | $94.05 3 Months | $55.60 1 Month | $22.20

12 Months | $178.80 ($89.40) 6 Months | $89.40 ($44.70) 3 Months | $44.70 ($22.35) 1 Month | $14.90 ($7.45) This offer is not available for current subscribers. Other restrictions and taxes may apply. Offers and pricing are subject to change without notice.

//TODO update text to "You can cancel at any time by logging into your account." when functionality exists", add email/phone hrefs ?> Your subscription to The Iola Register will renew automatically. Email or call The Iola Register to cancel your account. Before each renewal, we will send you a reminder at least 10 days in advance of the date of your next payment with the term and rate then in effect. If you do nothing, your credit/debit card will be charged. Sales tax may apply.