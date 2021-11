ACC women’s soccer will find out its fate today when the NJCAA Division II National tournament bracket is released at noon.

After a 2-0 loss last weekend to Northeast Community College in the North Plains District Championship game, Allen is seeking an at-large bid to the tournament in hopes of keeping its season alive. Prior to the loss, Allen (15-4-1) was on a nine-game winning streak.

If selected, it will be Allen’s second straight appearance in the national tournament.