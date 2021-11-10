 | Thu, Nov 11, 2021
Activist, Nobel laureate announces marriage

Malala Yousafzai, a Pakistani once targeted for death by the Taliban for her advocacy for education, has gotten married. The Nobel Peace Prize laureate announced the

November 10, 2021 - 9:49 AM

Malala Yousafzai Photo by Wikipedia.org

LONDON (AP) — Nobel Peace Prize laureate and education activist Malala Yousafzai has announced her marriage.

The 24-year-old Pakistani human rights campaigner who was shot by the Taliban for daring to want an education posted images on Twitter of her celebration on Tuesday with Asser Malik and her family. 

“Today marks a precious day in my life,’’ Yousafzai wrote. “Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life. We celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families. Please send us your prayers. We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead.’’

