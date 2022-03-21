 | Wed, Mar 23, 2022
Aging With Attitude returns to Fort Scott

Registration is $15 per person until April 18 and includes lunch, refreshments, activities, access to the keynote address, educational speakers and resource fair, and eligibility for door prizes. Registrations after April 18 are $25 per person, and lunch is not guaranteed. 

By

March 21, 2022 - 3:08 PM

Every stage in life offers challenges, and making the most of one’s later years requires different tools and perspectives than other stages. 

To connect older Kansans and promote physical, mental and financial health, K-State Research and Extension and several community agencies and businesses are offering the annual Aging with Attitude Regional Expo on April 29 in Fort Scott. 

This year’s expo will take place from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Community Christian Church, 1919 Horton St. Among the topics on the agenda are: 

