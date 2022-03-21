 | Wed, Mar 23, 2022
Allen cheerleaders make new friends, and plenty of new fans

March 21, 2022 - 2:58 PM

Allen’s Cristina De La Veija Medina allows schoolchildren to touch her pom poms during ACC's basketball game Friday at the NJCAA-Division II National Tournament in Danville, Ill. Photo by Marsha Burris

The Allen Community College cheer and dance squads left quite an impression Friday at the NJCAA-Division II National Basketball Tournament in Danville, Ill., where a group of local schoolchildren from Meade Park School were in attendance.

The cheerleaders performed several cheers for the students, then intermingled with the youngsters at halftime.

“Thank you to your cheerleaders! They absolutely made our students’ day!” a school official posted on Facebook. Iolan Marsha Burris was gracious enough to share her photos of the activities. 

Allen Community College’s Samaria Hines, left, and Josiah LaRue dance with one of the students from Meade Park School in Danville, Ill., Friday. Photo by Marsha Burris
Allen’s Madison Morisett, left, and Kyla McLaughlin interact with the youth from Meade Park School in Danville, Ill., Friday. Photo by Marsha Burris
ACC’s Evelyn Turney receives a heartfelt hug from one of the students from Meade Park School in Danville, Ill., Friday. Photo by Marsha Burris
Allen Community College cheerleaders entertain school children during Friday’s NCAA-Division II National Basketball Tournament action. Photo by Marsha Burris
