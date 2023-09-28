Allen squeaks past Hesston

HESSTON — The Allen men’s soccer team earned their fourth one-goal victory of the season when they defeated Hesston on the road Wednesday, 2-1.

The Red Devils (6-2-1; 3-2 KJCCC) got behind the sure foot of Patrick Alouidor yet again for both goals, even while eight other Allen players had shots on goal.

“It’s a game our guys go into with high confidence,” Allen head coach Doug Desmarteau said of Hesston. “They did a good job of taking what we did in practice and using it on the field. The guys really did adjust after halftime and played their style of soccer.”