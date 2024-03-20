OSWEGO — On a 2-1 vote, Labette County Commissioners extended a moratorium on wind energy construction through September, according to the Parsons Sun.

The current ban expires April 21.

Commissioners in favor of the ban said it gives them more time to develop zoning regulations for such projects.

Marc Jones, chairman of the planning and zoning committee, gave commissioners three options, the Sun reported. The first option was to allow the moratorium to expire; The second was to extend it. The third was to approve a resolution requiring renewable energy projects to have signed agreements with the county on roads and other issues before work can begin.