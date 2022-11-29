Biden nominates U.S. Attorney for Kansas

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden announced Tuesday that will nominate a former Jackson County, Missouri, prosecuting attorney to be the next U.S. Attorney for Kansas.

Kate Brubacher, a native of North Newton, Kansas, worked in the Jackson County prosecutor’s office from from 2016 to August 2022, where she prosecuted homicide cases, helped with a federally-funded restorative justice program and worked on efforts to reduce gun violence.

During her tenure, Brubacher was part of a team that successfully fought for the release of Kevin Strickland, a Kansas City man who served more than 40 years in prison for a triple murder he did not commit.