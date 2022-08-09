 | Tue, Aug 09, 2022
Biden to halt ‘Remain in Mexico’ program

By

August 9, 2022 - 4:37 PM

Adan, 30, left Nicaragua to seek asylum in the United States because he was being persecuted for his political opinions by the government. He has been living in Tijuana, Mexico for about six-months as he waits for his case to go through the U.S. immigration courts. (Ana Ramirez / The San Diego Union-Tribune)

The Biden administration will halt the use of a Trump-era policy that forced migrants seeking asylum to remain in Mexico, after a Supreme Court ruling said the government could unwind the program, according to two U.S. officials.

The administration’s action follows a federal judge’s ruling to vacate his previous decision to restart the policy.

“Remain in Mexico,” formally known as the Migration Protection Protocols Policy, or MPP, forced back more than 60,000 asylum-seekers during the Trump administration, as part of an effort to deter migration at the southern border. Many immigrants faced rape, kidnapping and murder while they languished in Mexico, according to advocacy groups.

