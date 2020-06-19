Black MLS players to fight systemic racism

A group of black Major League Soccer players has formed a coalition that seeks to address racial inequities in the league and across soccer, and to positively impact local communities.

The coalition is the result of an Instagram group that began after the death of George Floyd, which sparked a wave of nationwide protests against racism and policy brutality.

Started by Toronto FC defender Justin Morrow, the group grew to some 70 MLS players, who formed the Black Players Coalition of MLS.