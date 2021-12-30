 | Fri, Dec 31, 2021
Bob Stoops, Oklahoma win Alamo Bowl

After head coach Lincoln Riley bolted for USC, Oklahoma bought in interim coach Bob Stoops for one last go in the Sooners' bowl game. Oklahoma beat another team that hired a new head coach, Oregon 47-32

December 30, 2021 - 9:43 AM

Oklahoma head coach Bob Stoops celebrates after defeating Auburn, 35-10, during the Allstate Sugar Bowl at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans on January 2, 2017. (Matthew Stockman/Getty Images/TNS) Photo by Reese Becker

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Bob Stoops and Oklahoma were winners together again, just like old times.

Kennedy Brooks ran for 142 yards and three touchdowns, Caleb Williams passed for three more scores and the 14th-ranked Sooners rode a dominant first half to a 47-32 win over No. 15 Oregon in the Alamo Bowl on Wednesday night.

The victory marked a brief and happy reunion for the coach and school he led to a national championship and 10 Big 12 titles from 1999-2016. Stoops was called off a golf course to come out of retirement to coach the bowl game after the abrupt departure of Lincoln Riley for Southern California. 

