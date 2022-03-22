Cathy Rowe

Cathy Ann Rowe, age 61, passed away Wednesday, Feb., 23, 2022, in Nixa, Mo.

Cathy was born to David and Carol Rowe in 1961. She attended Iola High School and graduated with the Class of 1979. She later attended Emporia State University and graduated with a bachelor of science in education. Cathy worked at Silver Dollar City for the Silver Shop several summers during college and that sparked her interest in becoming a jeweler. After college she began working for Silky Baldwin, her former Silver Dollar City boss, at Cornerstone Fine Jewelry in Springfield. She recently had her 30-year anniversary with Cornerstone.

Cathy had a passion for bench jewelry and was constantly studying and attending classes to learn new techniques and styles. She set up a custom jewelry workshop in her house and did custom jewelry work independently and through the jewelry store. She created award-winning jewelry and loved designing and creating it. She also loved her dogs. She had Rat Terriers all her life and became a supporter of Rat Terrier Rescue. She was a friendly and outgoing person and was loved by all. She will be missed. She will be in our hearts forever.