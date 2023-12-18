 | Mon, Dec 18, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Chiefs snap skid at New England

The Kansas City Chiefs took the lead late in the first half and dominated in the third quarter to defeat New England 27-17 Sunday. Among the fans watching, once again, was pop music superstar Taylor Swift.

By

Uncategorized

December 18, 2023 - 2:26 PM

Patrick Mahomes (15) of the Kansas City Chiefs attempts a pass during the second half against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images/TNS)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — This was a surprise look, even for the always unpredictable Patrick Mahomes.

The quarterback with a highlight reel full of left-handed throws, contortionist arm angles and no-look passes got down in a three-point stance in the single wing formation on Sunday to serve as a decoy for running back Jerick McKinnon’s touchdown pass.

“That was sweet,” said Mahomes, who guessed that he hadn’t lined up with his hand on the turf since running the 40-yard dash at the NFL combine before he was drafted seven years ago. “That play was awesome. That’s a hard team to score on in the red zone. One of the best.”

Related
October 1, 2020
September 29, 2020
January 10, 2020
October 10, 2018
Most Popular