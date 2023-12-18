Chiefs snap skid at New England

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — This was a surprise look, even for the always unpredictable Patrick Mahomes.

The quarterback with a highlight reel full of left-handed throws, contortionist arm angles and no-look passes got down in a three-point stance in the single wing formation on Sunday to serve as a decoy for running back Jerick McKinnon’s touchdown pass.

“That was sweet,” said Mahomes, who guessed that he hadn’t lined up with his hand on the turf since running the 40-yard dash at the NFL combine before he was drafted seven years ago. “That play was awesome. That’s a hard team to score on in the red zone. One of the best.”