 | Mon, Aug 21, 2023
‘Completely unjustified’: Affidavits point to abuse of power in raid of Kansas newspaper

Affidavits purportely in place to justify why police raided a Kansas newspaper Aug. 11 instead point to a egregious abuse of power, legal experts say.

August 21, 2023 - 2:00 PM

Marion County Record publisher Eric Meyer holds a copy of the Wednesday paper, featuring the headline “SEIZED … but not silence,” during a news conference at the newspaper office. Photo by Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector

TOPEKA — Affidavits signed by a police chief and magistrate to warrant the raid on the Marion County Record were supposed to provide evidence that a reporter committed a crime.

Instead, they serve as evidence that the local officials abused their power.

Police Chief Gideon Cody received approval from Magistrate Judge Laura Viar to conduct the Aug. 11 raids on the newspaper office, the publisher’s home, and the home of a city councilwoman after small-town drama erupted over a restaurant owner’s quest for a liquor license. Officers hauled away computers, hard drives and reporters’ personal cellphones during the newsroom raid — inviting worldwide condemnation for the brazen attack on press freedom.

