Crypto CEO pleads guilty; agrees to $4 billion settlement

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. government dealt a massive blow to Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, which agreed to pay a roughly $4 billion settlement Tuesday as its founder and CEO Changpeng Zhao pleaded guilty to a felony related to his failure to prevent money laundering on the platform.

Using new technology to break the law does not make you a disruptor, it makes you a criminal. Merrick Garland, U.S. Attorney General

Zhao stepped down as the company’s chief executive and Binance admitted to violations of the Bank Secrecy Act and apparent violations of sanctions programs, including its failure to implement reporting programs for suspicious transactions.