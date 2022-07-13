 | Thu, Jul 14, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Demand for monkeypox vaccine overwhelms NYC

Infections now exceed 1,000 from the growing outbreak in the U.S. Most patients experience only fever, body aches, chills and fatigue.

By

Uncategorized

July 13, 2022 - 3:50 PM

In this Centers for Disease Control and Prevention handout graphic, symptoms of one of the first known cases of the monkeypox virus are shown on a patient's hand on June 5, 2003. (CDC/Getty Images/TNS)

NEW YORK (AP) — Soaring demand for the monkeypox vaccine caused the appointment system to crash in New York City, one of many places where supplies have been running out almost as soon as they arrive.

City health officials acknowledged the frustration over the limited supply of the vaccine and vowed to build a “stable appointment infrastructure” as the vaccine supply increases.

Infections now exceed 1,000 from the growing outbreak in the U.S. Most patients experience only fever, body aches, chills and fatigue. People with more serious illness may develop a rash and lesions on the face and hands that can spread to other parts of the body.

Related
July 11, 2022
June 23, 2022
May 20, 2022
May 17, 2022
Most Popular