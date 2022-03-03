 | Thu, Mar 03, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Democrats see ‘no reason to wait’ for Supreme Court vote

Senate Democrats said they will begin hearings on Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson on March 31, saying a "contemporary standards" dictates prompt action.

By

Uncategorized

March 3, 2022 - 9:59 AM

Kentanji Brown Jackson Photo by Lloyd DeGrane via Wikipedia.org

WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson began courting senators on Capitol Hill, making her case for confirmation in private meetings as Democrats worked to move her through the Senate within weeks.

Senate Democrats concerned about their narrow 50-50 majority — Vice President Kamala Harris breaks the tie — announced Wednesday that Jackson’s hearings will begin March 21, just three weeks after President Joe Biden nominated her to replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer. With a goal of an April confirmation, they are using Justice Amy Coney Barrett’s quick confirmation ahead of the 2020 presidential election as a model for Jackson, who would be the first Black woman to serve as a justice in the court’s 200-plus year history.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin called the quick confirmation process “a contemporary standard” on Wednesday after he met with Jackson in his office, while acknowledging that part of the reason for the rapid timeline was because of his party’s tenuous hold on the Senate.

Related
February 25, 2022
January 28, 2022
January 27, 2022
September 28, 2020
Most Popular