 | Wed, Mar 23, 2022
Disney finds itself in balancing act with walkout threat

Disney employees threatened a walkout Tuesday. The situation illustrates the difficult balancing act for the company over Florida legislation dubbed the "Don't Say Gay" bill.

March 22, 2022 - 2:48 PM

Magic Kingdom park at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida. (Dreamstime/TNS)

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — With some workers across the U.S. threatening a walkout Tuesday, The Walt Disney Co. finds itself in a balancing act between the expectations of a diverse workforce and demands from an increasingly polarized, politicized marketplace.

On the one side are LGBTQ advocates and Disney employees calling for a walkout in protest of CEO Bob Chapek’s slow response in publicly criticizing Florida legislation that opponents dubbed as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill. The legislation awaiting the governor’s signature bars instruction on sexual orientation or gender identity in kindergarten through third grade.

On the other are politicians like Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, who accuse the entertainment conglomerate of bending to cancel culture after a Disney decision to temporarily suspend political contributions in the state. DeSantis, who has been tacking toward the Republican base on culture war issues, is seen as a 2024 presidential hopeful.

