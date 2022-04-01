 | Fri, Apr 01, 2022
Griner gets support from teammates

Griner, one of many stars who play in Russia during the WNBA offseason, was detained after arriving at a Moscow airport in mid-February. Russian authorities said a search of her luggage revealed vape cartridges that allegedly contained oil derived from cannabis, which could carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

April 1, 2022 - 4:44 PM

The United States’ Brittney Griner (15) shoots over Japan’s Maki Takada (8) during the Tokyo 2020 Olympics Women’s Basketball Final Aug. 8. LOS ANGELES TIMES/ROBERT GAUTHIER/TNS

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A’ja Wilson wishes that she and her USA Basketball teammates could do more to help Brittney Griner right now.

They’ve all been straddling the line of trying not to say anything that could potentially hurt the WNBA star’s case as she’s still imprisoned in Russia on drug allegations, but also wanting Griner and her family to know that they care about her.

“We’re not not talking BG the basketball player, we’re talking about BG the wife, the daughter, the sister the human being,” Wilson, the 2020 WNBA MVP, said Friday at USA Basketball training camp.

