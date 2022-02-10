 | Thu, Feb 10, 2022
House panel probes Trump presidential records found in Florida

A committee is investigating if former President Trump destroyed presidential records and violated the Presidential Records Act. He failed to turnover documents after he left the Whtie House.

February 10, 2022 - 9:47 AM

Though they kept the news under wrap at the time, former President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump received their first of two vaccine shots to guard against COVID-19 while he was still in office. Photo by (Chris Kleponis/Pool/Sipa USA/TNS)

WASHINGTON (AP) — A House committee is investigating whether former President Donald Trump violated the Presidential Records Act, after boxes of presidential records were discovered at his Florida estate and a news report surfaced of him destroying documents while in office.

Oversight committee Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney said in a statement Thursday that she was “deeply concerned that these records were not provided to the National Archives and Records Administration promptly at the end of the Trump administration and they appear to have been removed from the White House.”

Maloney, D-N.Y., wrote a letter to the archivist, David Ferriero, seeking information on 15 boxes of records the National Archives recovered from Trump at his Mar-a-Lago resort, in Palm Beach, Florida.

