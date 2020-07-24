Menu Search Log in

House votes to remove Confederate statues from Capitol

"Defenders and purveyors of sedition, slavery, segregation and white supremacy have no place in this temple of liberty" — Steny Hoyer, House Majority Leader

By

Uncategorized

July 24, 2020 - 3:18 PM

Statues located in the National Statuary Hall Collection in the Capitol Building in Washington D.C. Photo by (Nigel Hoy/Dreamstime/TNS)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House has approved a bill to remove statues of Gen. Robert E. Lee and other Confederate leaders from the U.S. Capitol, as a reckoning over racial injustice continues following the police killing of George Floyd, a Black man, in Minneapolis.

The House vote also would remove a bust of Chief Justice Roger B. Taney, the author of the 1857 Dred Scott decision that declared African Americans couldn’t be citizens.

The bill directs the Architect of the Capitol to identify and eventually remove from Statuary Hall at least 10 statues honoring Confederate officials, including Lee, the commanding general of the Confederate Army, and Jefferson Davis, the Confederate president. Three statues honoring white supremacists — including former U.S. Vice President John C. Calhoun of South Carolina — would be immediately removed.

Related
July 20, 2020
July 17, 2020
July 8, 2020
June 30, 2020
Trending