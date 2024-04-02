 | Tue, Apr 02, 2024
Menu Search Log in

Humboldt native sets career mark in javelin

Pittsburg State freshman and Humboldt native Maddox Johnson took home fourth place at the Southwest Missouri Bearcat invitational. It remains to be scene whether his throw exceeding 204 feet will remain long enough for him to qualify for a national track.

By

Uncategorized

April 2, 2024 - 2:39 PM

Maddox Johnson, a freshman track and field athlete at Pittsburg State University. took fourth in the javelin Saturday at the Southwest Baptist Bearcut invitational in Bolivar, Mo., and may have qualified for nationals in the process. Courtesy photo

BOLIVAR, Mo. — Maddox Johnson, a freshman track and field athlete at Pittsburg State University, may have found himself on the cusp of qualifying for nationals with a career-best day at the javelin Saturday.

Johnson, throwing at the Southwest Baptist Bearcat Invitational, beat his personal best by more than 20 feet, taking fourth place with a throw of 204 feet, 7 inches, or 62.35 meters. 

The distance could be long enough for a national track and field berth, depending on how may others hit the qualifying mark through the balance of PSU’s track and field season.

Related
April 13, 2021
April 6, 2021
April 26, 2012
June 4, 2010
Most Popular