Iola, Humboldt work out kinks

CHANUTE — The Iola Mustangs and Humboldt Cubs experienced a rollercoaster of emotions as they squared off with Chanute and Labette County for Friday’s Chanute Jamboree.

With no tallied score and many coaches using the jamboree as a lab to experiment with certain plays and players against live foes, Iola coach David Daugharthy said he didn’t put much thought into who scored more touchdowns. Instead, Daugharthy was focused on how it prepared them for Friday’s season opener against Pioneer League foe Wellsville.

“Historically, Chanute is very good, Labette is very…