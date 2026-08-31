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Iola, Humboldt work out kinks

The Humboldt Cubs and Iola Mustangs made the most of their only head-to-head action of the preseason last Friday.

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August 31, 2026 - 4:00 PM

Kale Pratt, Iola junior running back, leaps to pull down a touchdown while facing Allen County rival Humboldt in the final rotation of Friday’s Chanute Jamboree.

CHANUTE — The Iola Mustangs and Humboldt Cubs experienced a rollercoaster of emotions as they squared off with Chanute and Labette County for Friday’s Chanute Jamboree.

With no tallied score and many coaches using the jamboree as a lab to experiment with certain plays and players against live foes, Iola coach David Daugharthy said he didn’t put much thought into who scored more touchdowns. Instead, Daugharthy was focused on how it prepared them for Friday’s season opener against Pioneer League foe Wellsville.

“Historically, Chanute is very good, Labette is very…

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