Iola sends off seniors in style

It wasn't always easy Tuesday, but Iola's Mustangs capped their home schedule with a Senior Night sweep of Santa Fe Trail and Osawatomie. Iola handed Santa Fe Trail its only loss in the Pioneer League standings, and rallied from deficits to fend off the pesky Osawatomie squad.

October 16, 2024 - 2:55 PM

Iola High's Mariah Jelinek goes low for a dig Tuesday during Senior Night. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

If Tuesday is any indication, Iola High volleyball fans are in for a wild ride when the postseason commences.

The Mustangs showed their potential in droves to wrap up the regular season with a straight-set romp over visiting Santa Fe Trail, winning 25-21 and 25-15 to hand the Chargers their first and only defeat in the Pioneer League this season.

Iola rode that momentum to a big lead  over Osawatomie in its final match of Tuesday’s triangular.

But Iola stalled at the wrong time, allowing Osawatomie to rally from deficits of 18-12 and 24-21 to stun the Mustangs, 28-26, in their first set.

Iola responded with a wallop, busting open a close set to win 25-17 and set up a third-set tiebreaker.

And again the Mustangs started quickly scoring five of the first six points before Osawatomie rallied. The Trojans put together a 14-5 run, capped with a six-point run to lead 15-10.

But Iola’s five seniors didn’t want to walk off the home court without another win in their ledger.

Alana Mader had four kills as part of an 8-2 Iola run to give the Mustangs an 18-17 lead. Fellow senior Reese Curry delivered back-to-back kills, classmate Kaysin Crusinbery pushed one over the net and finally sophomore Zoie Hesse ended things with an ace to seal the Senior Night capper, 25-20.

The victories wrap up the regular season for Iola, which travels to Girard Monday for the Class 3A Regional Tournament. As the ninth seed in the Girard quadrant, Iola (20-13) will take on the top-seeded Trojans (28-8), No. 8 seed West Franklin (22-12) and No. 16 seed Columbus (4-27). The top two seeds in the round-robin event will advance to the sub-state tournament Oct. 26 at a site to be determined.

Iola High’s Elza Clift dives for a dig attempt during a match on Senior Night Tuesday. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register
Iola High’s Kaysin Crusinbery serves during Senior Night Tuesday. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register
Iola High’s Alana Mader connects on a shot Tuesday during Senior Night. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register
“I’m not worried about the other teams,” Mustang head coach Amanda Holman admitted afterward. “I’m worried about us. The keys are gonna be us. As I told them before the Santa Fe Trail game, I don’t care who we play. If you bring you, we’re gonna be fine.”

Such was the case against the Chargers, who entered the regular season finale with a 26-7 mark. The squads opened their first set with a back-and-forth battle until Iola took control late in the set. Mader delivered back-to-back kills before Dally Curry served up an ace for a 21-16 lead.

Crusinbery’s ace a short while later preceded Reese Curry’s kill for the 25-21 win. 

The second set was all Iola. Mader’s kill was part of a 9-1 run, giving Iola a commanding 19-10 lead.

Reese Curry wound up providing Iola’s last four points of the set and match, all with kills for the 25-15 win.

“That was awesome,” Holman said. “That was our volleyball. That’s what we need to play consistently.”

