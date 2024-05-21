Jack Stover

Ralph, “Jack,” Jackson Stover, age 90, of Derby, Kan., passed away peacefully at home May 9, 2024. He was born Sept. 22, 1933, to Ralph Stover and Helen Stover Sleeper. Jack served in the U.S. Army after which he worked for more than 35 years with Southwestern Bell/AT&T in various roles that led to management.

He was an active member and served regularly at Woodlawn United Methodist Church. Jack was a semi-pro bowler and stayed active in the communities he lived. He was involved in his kids’ sports and activities during their younger years. In retirement, he loved playing golf with his friends.

He is survived by wife, Judy Stover; sons Doug Stover (KS), Tim Stover, Texas, and Scott Stover his wife Katrina, Texas; daughters Julie Stover, Kansas, and Jeanne Stover, Ohio; grandchildren Connor Stover, Effie Stover, Eleanor and Clyde Keck.

He is preceded in death by his mother and father, sister Jeanne Stover Busch and son Rick Stover.

The family will greet friends from 5 to 7 p.m., Thursday, May 23 at Smith Mortuary in Derby. A Celebration of Life will be at 11 a.m. Friday, May 24 at Woodlawn United Methodist Church, Derby. In lieu of flowers, donations are being accepted in honor of Ralph Jackson Stover at Woodlawn United Methodist Church, 431 S. Woodlawn Rd., Derby KS, 67037 and “In Time of Need Foundation,” (Phoenix Home Care and Hospice), 3450 N. Rock Rd., Wichita, KS, 67226.