Jaime Ellis

Jaime Lynn Ellis, age 45, passed away Monday, March 14, 2022.

Jaime was born Feb. 25, 1977, in Cumberland County, N.C., to Susan Lynn Sherrill and James A. Glaze Jr. She graduated from Iola High School with the class of 1995. After high school, she furthered her education at Allen Community College before receiving her massage therapist license from The American Academy of Massage Therapy in Topeka in 2006. On Sept. 6, 2013, Jaime married Timothy Ellis in Miami, Okla.

Jaime was known for her huge heart. She would go out of her way to help others in any way that she could. She had an unbreakable bond with her grandchildren. Jaime loved hard, and worked harder. She dedicated many hours to her faithful clients and was highly skilled and recommended by many medical professionals. When not working, you could find Jaime looking for her next adventure with family and friends.