K-State eyes Tang for head coaching position

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas State has settled on Baylor assistant Jerome Tang to be its next head coach, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Monday, and a deal is expected to be finished soon to replace the departed Bruce Weber.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the contract won’t be official until it is signed.

Kansas State athletic director Gene Taylor flew to Texas to meet with Tang on Sunday, one day after the top-seeded Bears were bounced from the NCAA Tournament by North Carolina in overtime.