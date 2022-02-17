 | Fri, Feb 18, 2022
Keselowski aiming to win Daytona 500 for late father

Brad Keselowski is racing the Daytona 500 in honor of his late father, ARCA pioneer Bob Keselowski. Keselowski has never won the 500 and is now a part owner of his new team.

February 17, 2022 - 9:40 AM

Brad Keselowski, the driver of the (6) Violet Defense Ford, looks on during the qualifying heats for the NASCAR Cup Series Busch Light Clash at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on February 06, 2022, in Los Angeles, California. (Chris Graythen/Getty Images/TNS) Photo by TNS

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Brad Keselowski climbed out of his battered race car at the end of last year’s Daytona 500, yanked off one glove and threw it at the smoking heap of steel and sheet metal. He did the same with the other glove before pulling off his helmet, grabbing it by the chin strap and tossing another heater toward the mangled mess that had come to rest between the final two turns.

This one hurt for reasons Keselowski didn’t initially reveal. The 2012 Cup Series champion had told his ailing father before traveling to Daytona Beach that he was going to win NASCAR’s season-opening race for him.

“I thought about him the whole plane ride home and how close I was,” Keselowski said.

