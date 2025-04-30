Lancers split doubleheader KC Christian 

The Crest Lancers split Thursday’s doubleheader with the Kansas City Christian Panthers as a bit of a pallet cleanser before stepping back into Three Rivers League play Thursday against Uniontown.

After falling before the sixth inning 15-2 run-rule in the opener, the Lancers responded with an 11-1 run-rule of their own to put themselves on a positive heading before facing Uniontown Thursday.

The Panthers put the Lancers out of contention early with nine unanswered runs in the opening two frames for the 15-2 victory. Freshman outfielder Koiy Miller and freshman third baseman Will Disbrow accounted for Crest’s only RBIs with runs in the third and fourth innings, but it was not enough to keep pace with the Panthers.

In the finale, it was the Lancers who went on the early offensive. An RBI triple by junior second baseman Henry White put Crest on the scoreboard. Junior first baseman Drake Weir then drove in White, followed by junior catcher Jensen Barker driving in Weir to give the Lancers a 3-0 advantage.

Disbrow and senior pitcher Kade Nilges shared the lead with three RBIs apiece.

On the mound, Nilges had four strikeouts over 2 1/3 innings.

After Miller and freshman outfielder Kole White scored on a catcher’s error, Nilges gave Crest a 9-1 advantage with a two-run homer over the left-field fence. Another Disbrow RBI single and another Nilges homer sealed the run-rule victory before the sixth inning.

First pitches for Thursday’s doubleheader versus Uniontown are 3:30 and 5:30 p.m.