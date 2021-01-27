Menu Search Log in

Light work

January 27, 2021 - 1:08 PM

City crews begin disassembling the stop light arm extending across Buckeye Street Wednesday afternoon. Photo by Richard Luken

Iola city crews began disassembling the stop light fixtures at the intersection of Buckeye Street and Madison Avenue Wednesday.

The fixtures are being temporarily removed to accommodate crews moving a house from South Buckeye Street to the intersection of Jackson and Colborn.

Iola City Council members agreed Monday to have the lights reinstalled after the house is moved.

