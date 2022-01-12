Marmaton Valley and Crest split

Marmaton Valley High and Crest had two drastically different games on Tuesday. Marmaton Valley won the girls game 41-17. Crest’s boys topped the Wildcats 50-23.

The girls game was dominated by the continued outstanding play of Marmaton Valley sophomore Janae Granere who had 26 points to lead the Wildcats. The game’s outcome was really never in doubt for Marmaton Valley as the Wildcats led 14-5 at the half after shutting out the Lancers in the first quarter.

Marmaton Valley’s sound defense enabled the offense to live up to its full potential in the second half, with a 16-point third quarter, led by 12 points from Granere.