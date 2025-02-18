Middle Mustangs sweep Wellsville in home finale

The Iola Middle School Mustangs swept the Wellsville Eagles in a pair of seventh grade games Monday evening.



The IMS B-Team won 15-10 while the A-Team edged the Eagles 36-34.

With a snowstorm drifting across Allen County until late into Tuesday afternoon, a pair of Iola Middle School basketball victories may be the only athletics area sports fans get for the next few days. Both IMSteams look to wrap up the season on the road against Santa Fe Trail Thursday.

Iola A-Team (2-11-16-7—36)

FG/3pt FT F TP

Mueler 3 4 2 10

Franklin 4 4 4 12

Thomas 0/1 2 2 5

Campbell 1 0 0 2

Jones 2 0 4 4

Coffield 1 1 1 3

Totals 11/1 11 13 36

Wellsville (3-9-9-13—34)

Kraft 2/2 1 1 11

Campbell 2 0 5 4

Chappell 1 2 3 4

Hunt 4 0 1 8

Graves 0 1 4 1