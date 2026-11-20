Mustangs flawless in LaCygne
The Iola Middle School Mustangs head into the Thanksgiving break with a full head of steam after sweeping Thursday’s road trip against Prairie View.
LaCYGNE — The Iola Middle School Mustangs enter the break on a hot streak after sweeping the Prairie View Buffalos on the road Thursday.
Both varsity teams head into the Thanksgiving break on the heels of a pair of blowouts, as the eighth-grade team won their contest 47-10 and the seventh grade won by a 15-point margin, 36-21.
After fueling the combined junior varsity team in the opener with 14 points, along with 4-point contributions from Kalie Insley and Emma Wilson, Ava Davis kept her hot streak going in the eighth-grade game finale with her own 4-point contribution. Elliot Sigg had 19 points, followed by Cayleigh Rutherford with 11, Abby Boeken with 8. Rylee Weast also had 4 points.
Jimmy Potts
Jimmy Potts began his journalism career over 15 years ago at the Bossier Press-Tribune in Bossier City, La., where he learned from legendary sports editor Jerry Byrd – affectionately known as the “Man of all Seasons.” Since then, he’s covered sports in Texas, North Carolina, Indiana, Missouri and Kansas, before joining the Iola Register in February 2025. Jimmy grew up in Johnson County but is adapting to life in Iola. In his spare time, he enjoys watching sports, of course, and spending time with friends and family.
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