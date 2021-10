YATES CENTER — Marmaton Valley Junior High’s B team picked up a straight-sets win on the volleyball court Thursday.

Marmaton Valley toppled Yates Center, 25-20, 25-8.

Jetta Mathews paced MV with 14 points, followed by Addisyn Drake with eight and Gabby Briggs with five. Alayna Cook scored two, while Layla Cook, Calleigh Beal, Kaya Boone and Kadience Womelsdorf all scored one.