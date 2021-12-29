News from Carlyle — Dec. 29

The Carlyle Presbyterian Church was beautifully decorated for the annual Christmas Eve service Friday.

Pastor Steve Traw welcomed 80 members and guests. Pianist Glen Cunningham played a prelude of Christmas hymns and accompanied the congregational singing. Tricia Michael and her grandson, Brock, conducted the advent candle-lighting service followed by a Christmas message by pastor Traw, “The Visited Planet.”

He used Luke 2 for his Scripture reference. The elders distributed the communion elements followed by the congregation participating in a candlelight service with everyone singing “Silent Night.”