 | Wed, Dec 29, 2021
News from Carlyle — Dec. 29

Scores of worshippers were treated to a powerful Christmas Eve service at Carlyle Presbyterian Church. Details from that and from Sunday's regular service are shared.

December 29, 2021 - 10:05 AM

The Carlyle Presbyterian Church was beautifully decorated for the annual Christmas Eve service Friday.  

Pastor Steve Traw welcomed 80 members and guests.  Pianist Glen Cunningham played a prelude of Christmas hymns and accompanied the congregational singing.  Tricia Michael and her grandson, Brock, conducted the advent candle-lighting service followed by a Christmas message by pastor Traw, “The Visited Planet.”

He used Luke 2 for his Scripture reference.  The elders distributed the communion elements followed by the congregation participating in a candlelight service with everyone singing “Silent Night.”   

