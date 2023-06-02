Nuggets get gem from Murray; take game 1

DENVER (AP) — The highlight of Game 1 for Jamal Murray came when he dribbled into the paint, put all his weight on his surgically repaired left knee, made a full clockwise turn, then faded away and swished a mid-range jumper.

His most important contribution to Denver’s first win in the franchise’s first appearance in the NBA Finals — well, take your pick.

Murray’s 26-point, 10-assist night in the 104-93 win over Miami on Thursday almost seemed incidental for a team that features a player averaging a triple-double in these playoffs in Nikola Jokic, a one-of-a-kind big man who has the skills to make every player on the roster a threat.