Nuggets get gem from Murray; take game 1

Jamal Murray finished with 26 points and 10 assists to help the Nuggets to a 104-93 win over the Miami Heat. In his 49 career playoff games, Murray has averaged 27.6 points, which is 33 percent more than he scores in the regular season.

June 2, 2023 - 3:02 PM

DENVER (AP) — The highlight of Game 1 for Jamal Murray came when he dribbled into the paint, put all his weight on his surgically repaired left knee, made a full clockwise turn, then faded away and swished a mid-range jumper.

His most important contribution to Denver’s first win in the franchise’s first appearance in the NBA Finals — well, take your pick.

Murray’s 26-point, 10-assist night in the 104-93 win over Miami on Thursday almost seemed incidental for a team that features a player averaging a triple-double in these playoffs in Nikola Jokic, a one-of-a-kind big man who has the skills to make every player on the roster a threat.

