Push made for more federal child care funding

WASHINGTON — U.S. House Democratic leaders on Wednesday called on Congress to pass President Joe Biden’s $16 billion supplemental child care funding request.

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York and Whip Katherine Clark of Massachusetts gathered with child care activists and other House Democrats at a press conference outside the U.S. Capitol.

Child care providers with the Care Can’t Wait coalition discussed their support for the Biden administration’s supplemental funding request, which has not been acted upon yet in Congress.

The Care Can’t Wait coalition includes organizations such as the Service Employees International Union and Community Change Action.

Community Change Action is a group advocating for “low-income people, especially low-income people of color,” according to the organization’s website. Members of the coalition also spent the day lobbying lawmakers in a call for action on child care funding.

WITH PANDEMIC-era American Rescue Plan funds expiring, the White requested that Congress pass $16 billion in supplemental funds to help continue support for child care providers.

This funding would “support more than 220,000 child care providers across the country that serve a total of more than 10 million kids,” according to a November White House press release.