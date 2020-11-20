Menu Search Log in

Raptors denied permission to play in Canada

Canada's travel restrictions will prevent the Toronto Raptors from playing at home during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, the 2019 NBA champions will play their "home" games in Tampa, Fla.

By

November 20, 2020 - 3:19 PM

TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Raptors will start the NBA season next month in Tampa, Florida, because of travel restrictions the Canadian government has put in place stemming from the pandemic.

The Raptors had been looking at other sites for several weeks, including Sunrise, Florida, the home of the NHL’s Florida Panthers. But with NBA training camp less than two weeks away and a season starting on Dec. 22, the Raptors were pressed to make a final decision.

Instead, they will play home games at Amalie Arena, home of the Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning.

