Red Devil softball blasts Indy

Allen Community College's Red Devil softball team rolled to wins of 8-1 and 3-0 over visiting Independence Saturday behind key hits, strong defense and the pitching of Madelynn Collins and Skyler Jackson.

March 21, 2022 - 3:09 PM

Allen Community College’s Kinsey Stuewe, right, is greeted at home plate by teammate Mikayla Long after Stuewe’s two-run home run against Independence Saturday in an 8-1 victory. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

Allen Community College found the winning recipe Saturday: take a bushel of hits, spice it up with air-tight defense, and top it off with some dandy pitching.

The Red Devil softball team thumped visiting Independence, 8-1 and 3-0, to snap a four-game skid and even Allen’s Jayhawk Conference record at 2-2 (7-11 overall).

“It was a good day,” ACC head coach Nicole Peters said. “We came out and played collectively as a team, which is what we’d been pushing for the last few times out. Everything clicked for us today.”

