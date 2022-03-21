Red Devil softball blasts Indy

Allen Community College found the winning recipe Saturday: take a bushel of hits, spice it up with air-tight defense, and top it off with some dandy pitching.

The Red Devil softball team thumped visiting Independence, 8-1 and 3-0, to snap a four-game skid and even Allen’s Jayhawk Conference record at 2-2 (7-11 overall).

“It was a good day,” ACC head coach Nicole Peters said. “We came out and played collectively as a team, which is what we’d been pushing for the last few times out. Everything clicked for us today.”