Rookies to host ACC HOF social Friday

Allen Community College will celebrate the first class to be inducted into its sports hall of fame this weekend with a host of events.

Weekend festivities kick off at 7 p.m. Friday at Rookies Sports Bar.

On Saturday, participants will meet at ACC for a 9:30 a.m. tour of the campus, then meet ACC and Ellsworth college baseball players before their 1 p.m. game.

The ACC women’s basketball team takes on the Kansas City Kansas Community College Blue Devils at 2 p.m. followed by the men’s game at 4 p.m.

The ACC Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place following the women’s game. At halftime during the men’s game, ACC will host a court naming ceremony honoring HOF inductee Neil Crane.

Other athletes and coaches recognized Friday and Saturday include: the 1983 ACCC baseball team, famed coaches Hugh Haire, John Masterson, Roger Campbell, Val McLean and Van Thompson. The athletes recognized include: runners Isiah Young, Kaitlyn Shoemaker, soccer star Brandon Winn and basketball/softball standout Jeri Brummett.