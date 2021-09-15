 | Wed, Sep 15, 2021
Royals promote Moore, Picollo in front-office shakeup

Dayton Moore, the general manager who helped mold the Kansas City Royals into the 2015 world champions, has been promoted to team president. He is being succeeded at GM by former assistant general manager J.J. Picollo.

September 15, 2021 - 9:52 AM

The Kansas City Royals have promoted J.J. Picollo as the team's next general manager. Photo by John Sleezer / The Kansas City Star / TNS

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Royals promoted general manager Dayton Moore to president of baseball operations and elevated longtime assistant GM J.J. Picollo to fill his previous role in a front-office shakeup Tuesday that promises a seamless path forward for the rebuilding organization.

Moore, who has been general manager since 2006, will continue to have final say on trades and other roster moves, but Picollo will have a greater voice in the room when it comes to putting together the team.

“I’m not a micromanager. We’re going to allow people to do their jobs,” Moore said. “It’s very collaborative, as it always has been, and I think the uniqueness of this relationship is we’ve all worked together for so long.”

