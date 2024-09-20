Runners beat the heat, storms

WELLSVILLE — Thursday’s Wellsville Invitational was a race against Mother Nature as much as it was against a crowded field of runners Thursday.

Crest, Marmaton Valley and Yates Center high schools were part of the Wellsville Invitational, where organizers condensed the proceedings on a sweltering afternoon in order to beat an approaching storm front.

That meant combining the junior varsity and varsity races, while bumping up the start time by nearly an hour, with temps well into the 90s.

The chaos did little to slow the Crest triumvirate of Peyton Schmidt, Josie Walter and Aubrey Allen, each of whom finished in the top 10 of the varsity girls race.

Schmidt took third overall at 21 minutes, 54.72 seconds. Walter’s 22:05.39 was good for fifth, while Allen took 10th at 22:59.86.

Gunner Ellington of Crest took 27th on the boys side, finishing in 19:56.24.

OTHER highlights:

Marmaton Valley’s Brayden Endicott took fourth in the eighth-grade boys race, finishing the 3.2-kilometer run in 12:45.43. Cest Middle School’s Lynnex Allen and Piper Schmidt took third and seventh, respectively, in the seventh-grade girls race.

Yates Center’s Asher Arnold, who finished in 24:25.39 in the varsity boys race, took 80th overall.

Full results follow.

HS Girls (5K)

3. Peyton Schmidt, Crest, 21:54.72

5. Josie Walter, Crest, 22:05.39

10. Aubrey Allen, Crest, 22:59.86

43. Kallei Robb, Crest, 26:47.29