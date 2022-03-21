Stanford too much for KU women

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Lexie Hull ran onto the floor for her final game at Maples Pavilion determined to do everything in her power to ensure her reigning NCAA champion Stanford teammates a trip to another special home court: back in her native Spokane, Washington.

The Cardinal needed every bit of Hull’s energy on both ends following a tough halftime talk and challenge from Hall of Fame coach Tara VanDerveer.

Hull ignited the offense after the break on the way to a career-high 36 points with six 3-pointers to go along with six steals, leading the top-seeded Cardinal past No. 8 Kansas 91-65 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday night.