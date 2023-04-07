State budget digs deep to earmark remaining federal stimulus funding

TOPEKA — The Kansas Legislature signed off on a new state government budget Thursday reallocating unspent federal economic stimulus funding to help communities with infrastructure projects, pump $100 million more into the state’s rainy-day account and support construction of a joint university health science center in Wichita.

The bill approved in the Senate and later by the House didn’t include funding for state employee raises nor expansion of Medicaid for benefit of the working poor in Kansans. The salary issue and other loose ends of the budget would be addressed by the Republican-led Legislature and Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly in late April after financial analysts craft revised state tax revenue forecasts.

Goodland Republican Sen. Richard Billinger, chairman of the Senate Ways and Means Committee, said House and Senate negotiators focused on finding suitable uses for remaining American Rescue Plan Act funding before deadlines required it to be returned to the federal treasury.