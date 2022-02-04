 | Sat, Feb 05, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Storm brings misery to Northeast

A winter storm making it way across the country is set to bring severe weather to the northeast this weekend after rolling through the midwest and deep south

By

Uncategorized

February 4, 2022 - 3:36 PM

A Caltrans worker directs traffic on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, at the Applegate exit where Interstate 80 east bound was closed due to snow levels. (Hector Amezcua/The Sacramento Bee/TNS)

A major winter storm spread misery from the Deep South where a tornado claimed a life and tree limbs snapped under the weight of heavy ice all the way to the nation’s northeastern trip where snow and ice caused havoc for travelers on Friday. Hundreds of thousands were without electricity.

In Oklahoma, police were investigating the hit-and-run death of a 12-year-old boy who was sledding when he was hit by a vehicle.

More than a foot of snow fell in parts Pennsylvania, New York and New England on Friday but it was freezing rain and ice, accompanied by plummeting temperatures, that threatened to cause the biggest problems for travel and electric service before the storm blows out to sea late Friday and today.

Related
December 30, 2021
December 28, 2021
January 17, 2020
December 10, 2018
Most Popular