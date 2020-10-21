Top Billings

Menu Search Log in

October 21, 2020 - 9:54 AM

Crest High senior Ursula Billings. Photo by Richard Luken

GREENBUSH — Ursula Billings added to her hardware collection Monday, bringing home the Three Rivers League girls cross country championship.

The Crest High standout finished the 5K run in 20 minutes, 19 seconds — nearly 2 full minutes ahead of her nearest competitor. That happened to be Yates Center High’s A.J. Belcher, who finished in 22:18.

The Yates Center girls team took second overall, behind Jayhawk-Linn. Other runners for Yates Center were TyAnna Peoples, who finished 13th, Courtney Spoon in f14th and AnneMarie Smith in 15th.

