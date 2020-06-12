Trapping days recalled

Mark Hastings joined the Register family years ago, working in advertising with his father, Jack, and Ray Blohm. Before long he became advertising manager, and retired a year ago.
Early on we became fast friends. We spent many a day hunting, fishing, trapping and following other adventures.
I think a few will bring a chuckle, maybe a few belly laughs, at a time when levity is in short supply.
Already a subscriber?
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives