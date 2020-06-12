Menu Search Log in

Trapping days recalled

Setting traps in the wild guarantee adventure

Mark Hastings joined the Register family years ago, working in advertising with his father, Jack, and Ray Blohm. Before long he became advertising manager, and retired a year ago. 

Early on we became fast friends. We spent many a day hunting, fishing, trapping and following other adventures.

I think a few will bring a chuckle, maybe a few belly laughs, at a time when levity is in short supply.

