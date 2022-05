WICHITA — Three was the magic number at the state track meet Friday, as a trio of local athletes brought home medals — all in the triple jump.

Marmaton Valley High’s Janae Granere and Piper Barney earned fourth- and seventh-place medals, respectively, in the Class 1A girls triple jump, while Humboldt’s Levi McGowen took home sixth in the 3A boys triple jump.

Granere garnered a distance of 35 feet, .25 inches, while Barney leapt 33’10.75”.